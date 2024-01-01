Neymar sends message to Chelsea-bound Estevao

Tribal Football
Chelsea-bound starlet Estevao Willian has earned praise from a legend of the sport.

Veteran winger Neymar has spoken about Willian and what he can bring to the Premier League.

The forward will be arriving at Chelsea in the summer, after the club agreed to keep him at Palmeiras for another season.

“Congratulations Estêvão Willian for breaking the record!,” wrote Neymar.

“I hope you continue shining & enchanting people with your football”.

The winger was referencing how Willian now has 18 goal contributions this season, making him the most productive U17 player in the Brazilian top-flight’s history.

