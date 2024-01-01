Al-Hilal star Neymar ready for playing return after emotional comments

Brazil star Neymar had to wipe away the tears when he spoke about his time out with injury.

He has been absent due to an ACL injury that he suffered in October 2023, but is now fit to play.

Neymar will be in the Al-Hilal squad for their Asian Champions League trip to the UAE to play Al-Ain on Monday.

Speaking on the NR Sports YouTube channel, he said: “I felt a huge pain. In that moment I already knew it was serious.

“What I want most in life is to play football. I have suffered every day I've been away from the pitch. This is what hurts me the most.

“I am focused on the most important people in my life, my family and friends, and football. I have risen every time I have been injured. But I don't return halfway.”