Newcastle's Dubravka wanted by Al-Shabab in potential January move

Newcastle United stopper Martin Dubravka has reached a preliminary agreement in principle to sign for Al-Shabab.

Dubravka was largely a bystander during their 4-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend as he kept a clean sheet with little to save throughout the game. The 35-year-old has been used sparingly this season under manager Eddie Howe who praised the goalkeeper after the game.

"I think Martin played really well. He did not have a lot to do with his hands which was a good thing for us as a defensive unit but I think he was very calm in possession and gave us a really good platform to build from at the back, a vastly experienced and vastly level headed I think he can be very pleased with his return to the team."

This report is according to Saudi news outlet Ariyadhiah and with Dubravka's contract expiring in June, it is unclear whether the Saudi Pro League side will take him on in January or wait until they can snatch him up for free in the summer when his deal ends.

The 35-year-old was linked with a move to Celtic but decided to stay on Tyneside to become the club’s first-choice keeper whilst Nick Pope remains injured. If Pope is still injured as Dubravka leaves it will cause a huge headache for Howe who already has several squad members recovering on the sidelines.