Ederson explains sticking with Man City

Ederson has pledged his commitment to Manchester City for the new season.

The Brazil goalkeeper has fielded a £900,000-a-week offer from Al Ittihad.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Ederson has declared he is sticking with City.

"I spoke with Pep (Guardiola) and it was fundamental," he explained.

"I'm happy to stay, completely focused on winning other titles here I have also spoken to the board of directors, managers, teammates and I will stay."