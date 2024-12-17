Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Man Utd hero Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo

Liverpool and Salah making contract progress

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool and Salah making contract progress
Liverpool and Salah making contract progressAction Plus
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is said to be close to ending speculation over his future.

The Egyptian winger is going to sign a new contract to stay at the Anfield club beyond this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Salah would be out of contract when the term ends, and can theoretically talk to teams outside England starting January 1st.

But according to Spanish outlet Marca, the Reds have made progress on getting him a new deal.

They have offered the 32-year-old a deal that he may find very appealing, as he wants to stay at Liverpool.

The lure of the Saudi Pro League’s riches is tempting, but Salah may feel he can make that move in a year or two.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Salah the dream signing for Saudi Pro League as Liverpool contract winds down
Saudi Pro League make early call on Liverpool star Salah