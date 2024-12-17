Liverpool and Salah making contract progress

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is said to be close to ending speculation over his future.

The Egyptian winger is going to sign a new contract to stay at the Anfield club beyond this season.

Salah would be out of contract when the term ends, and can theoretically talk to teams outside England starting January 1st.

But according to Spanish outlet Marca, the Reds have made progress on getting him a new deal.

They have offered the 32-year-old a deal that he may find very appealing, as he wants to stay at Liverpool.

The lure of the Saudi Pro League’s riches is tempting, but Salah may feel he can make that move in a year or two.

