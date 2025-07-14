Jesus named as new manager of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Jorge Jesus is the new manager at Al Nassr

A few minutes after Jorge Jesus arrived at Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon to leave for Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr made the 70-year-old Portuguese coach official as their new manager.

Jorge Jesus has signed for Al Nassr for one season and will once again be in charge of a Saudi team, after having coached Al Hilal last season.

Jorge Jesus succeeds Stefano Pioli as coach of the team where Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo plays, months after he was sacked from Al Hilal.

The 70-year-old Portuguese coach has signed for one season and will earn a salary of around 12 million euros.

Still in Lisbon at the time of the official announcement, Jorge Jesus spoke to journalists at Humberto Delgado Airport and assumed that Ronaldo played a crucial role in the transfer.

"Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be there," said Jorge Jesus.

"The motivation will be great. I'm going to try to ensure that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything he's played for. He hasn't won in Saudi Arabia yet. I'll see if I can help him," added the Portuguese coach, guaranteeing that it was easy to deal with CR7.

"We speak the same language, everything is easy," he finished.