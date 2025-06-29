Cristiano Ronaldo doubles down on 'top five' Saudi Pro League claim

Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his belief that the Saudi Pro League is a 'top five' league in the world after committing the next two years to Al-Nassr.

The 40-year-old recently put pen to paper on a new two-year deal that would keep him at Al-Nassr despite rumours he was unhappy.

Ronaldo is yet to get his hands on a trophy since joining the club from Man United back in 2023 with Jorge Jesus the latest manager tasked with ending that drought.

He has since doubled down on his shock claim that the Saudi Pro League is one of the best in the world, boasting about its quality to Al-Nassr’s YouTube channel.

“Of course, we (the Saudi Pro League) are still improving. I believe that in this moment that we are top five (leagues in the world) already,” Ronaldo said. “I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time.

“We have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time. I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi Arabia and know nothing about football say this league is not top five (in the world).

“I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league know what I am talking about.”