Imanol flying to Saudi Arabia to sign with Al-Shabab

Former Real Soceidad coach Imanol Alguacil is set to take charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

With Turkish legend Fatih Terim leaving the post, Imanol is now flying to Saudi Arabia to sign forms.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arriyadiyah says Imanol has agreed a two-year deal with Al-Shabab chiefs.

He has already visited the club and been given a tour of their training facilities. The Spaniard is now jetting back to Saudi to close the deal.

Imanol chose not to renew his contract at Real Sociedad in May, deciding to leave the job after six years in charge.

He said at the time: "I have always said that I don't feel tired. I think it was the right time to leave and make this decision, and in that sense I am happy. If a good opportunity presents itself, I would be really excited to leave again, but otherwise I am in no rush."