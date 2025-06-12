Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Sporting president gives major update on Viktor Gyokeres: I will not demand €100M euros...
Man Utd launching swap offer for Napoli-owned striker Osimhen
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square

Imanol flying to Saudi Arabia to sign with Al-Shabab

Carlos Volcano
Imanol flying to Saudi Arabia to sign with Al Shabab
Imanol flying to Saudi Arabia to sign with Al ShababLaLiga
Former Real Soceidad coach Imanol Alguacil is set to take charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

With Turkish legend Fatih Terim leaving the post, Imanol is now flying to Saudi Arabia to sign forms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arriyadiyah says Imanol has agreed a two-year deal with Al-Shabab chiefs.

He has already visited the club and been given a tour of their training facilities. The Spaniard is now jetting back to Saudi to close the deal.

Imanol chose not to renew his contract at Real Sociedad in May, deciding to leave the job after six years in charge.

He said at the time: "I have always said that I don't feel tired. I think it was the right time to leave and make this decision, and in that sense I am happy. If a good opportunity presents itself, I would be really excited to leave again, but otherwise I am in no rush."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueReal SociedadAl ShababAlguacil ImanolLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal agree fee to sign Martin Zubimendi despite Real Madrid interest
Arsenal risk losing Zubimendi to Real Madrid despite terms settled
SPL option emerges for unsettled Barcelona defender Christensen