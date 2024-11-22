Gerrard admits he wants to "try and make a difference" in Saudi Arabian football

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has opened up on why he went to Saudi Arabia.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager is in charge of Al-Ettifaq in the Middle Eastern nation’s Pro League.

While the 44-year-old is under huge pressure to keep his job, Gerrard spoke about his ambitions in a recent documentary.

He said on the Netflix documentary, ‘Saudi Pro League: Kickoff’: “The timing just coincided with me being out of the game and looking for my next opportunity. 

“It’s a very tough challenge.

“But for me in football, the size of the challenge and the pressure and the responsibility, that’s something that excites me.

“It’s something that I want to really get my teeth into and try and make a difference. That’s why I wanted to join.”

 

