Gerrard admits he wants to "try and make a difference" in Saudi Arabian football

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has opened up on why he went to Saudi Arabia.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager is in charge of Al-Ettifaq in the Middle Eastern nation’s Pro League.

While the 44-year-old is under huge pressure to keep his job, Gerrard spoke about his ambitions in a recent documentary.

He said on the Netflix documentary, ‘Saudi Pro League: Kickoff’: “The timing just coincided with me being out of the game and looking for my next opportunity.

“It’s a very tough challenge.

“But for me in football, the size of the challenge and the pressure and the responsibility, that’s something that excites me.

“It’s something that I want to really get my teeth into and try and make a difference. That’s why I wanted to join.”

