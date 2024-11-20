Tribal Football
Beale rejoins Gerrard at Al Ettifaq

Paul Vegas
Al Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard has been reunited with Michael Beale.

Beale joins Gerrard as his No2 at Al Ettifaq, having worked with the Liverpool legend at Rangers and Aston Villa.

Beale left Villa to take charge of QPR, while he has also been manager of Rangers and Sunderland.

He now moves to Saudi Arabia to assist Gerrard, who is under pressure after a poor season so far in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ettifaq are currently 10th in the Saudi Pro League after losing five of their past six games.

