Gerrard assures Al-Ettifaq of full commitment
Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is not giving up on his time in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool midfielder wants to make it work as a manager at this stage of his career.

Gerrard, who previously coached Rangers and Aston Villa, has lost several staff members at Al-Ettifaq.

However, Saudi outlet Asharq Al-Awsat report that he is staying put for the moment.

He is eager to "win titles and set standards for the future of the team" in the Saudi Pro League.

Whether he gets to fulfill that wish remains unclear, given the team’s poor results.

 

 

