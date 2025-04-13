France stars split on Pogba's next move

Al-Ittihad star Karim Benzema is urging Paul Pogba to join him in Saudi Arabia.

Pogba, now a free agent being released by mutual consent from his Juventus contract in February, is available to interested clubs after completing his doping ban.

Telefoot says Benzema has made contact with former France teammate about a move to the SPL - and Al-Ittihad.

The former Manchester United midfielder has spent time in Los Angeles, where he is also being linked with LAFC.

But LAFC striker and ex-France teammate Olivier Giroud said: “I think he aspires to stay in Europe to be honest with you. I think he has that ambition..."