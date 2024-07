Ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea hints at playing return

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has hinted he's ready for a playing return.

The Spain international has stayed out of football since his release by United a year ago.

De Gea has been linked with Real Betis and Sevilla in LaLiga, along with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Now he has taken to social media to suggest he has something lined up.

De Gea, 33, posted an hourglass emoji to X yesterday.