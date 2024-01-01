Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Barcelona president Laporta: Guiu will regret Chelsea move
Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left Arsenal

Ex-Al Nassr manager Castro: Working with Ronaldo I understand why he's a phenomenum

Al Nassr manager Castro has only praise for Ronaldo's determination
Al Nassr manager Castro has only praise for Ronaldo's determinationAction Plus
Former Al Nassr head coach Luis Castro admits to butting heads with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The veteran admits that his inability to get the team up to Ronaldo’s desired standard was part of the issue.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he does not have any ill will towards the Portuguese, praising him for his constant desire to win.

"Cristiano was, is and will be determined to be the best,” Castro told Marca. 

“You can see it every day in every training session. 

“He has a constant desire to play, to break records, to score the most beautiful goals.

"When you are close to him, you understand why he is a phenomenon. He continues to be decisive in everything he does. He knows that football has given him almost everything and he has great love for it.”

Mentions
Ronaldo CristianoCastro LuisAl NassrSaudi Professional LeaguePremier League
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Cassano: Ronaldo warned me - "Don't do something like that again"
Juventus great Bonucci: Ronaldo and Sarri not the right fit