Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Liverpool to hijack Man Utd and Arsenal's bid for Gyokeres as Nunez prepares to leave
Partey's departure from Arsenal confirmed as Arteta finds replacement in Norgaard

Everton, Man Utd alerted to relegation clause in Ndidi's Leicester contract

Paul Vegas
Everton, Man Utd alerted to relegation clause in Ndidi's Leicester contract
Everton, Man Utd alerted to relegation clause in Ndidi's Leicester contractAction Plus
Manchester United are reviving past interest in Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

The Nigeria international is expected to be on the move from relegated Leicester this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TalkSPORT says Ndidi has a relegation clause in his deal, which was only settled a year ago.

Tied to the Foxes to 2027, Ndidi can leave for a set fee of £9m thanks to the clause in the contract.

United are interested, though face competition from Everton and the Saudi Pro League for the midfielder. United have long been associated with Ndidi, 28, since his 2017 arrival at Leicester.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueNdidi WilfredLeicesterManchester UnitedEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Hilal increase Osimhen''s salary offer to €160M as Man Utd and Arsenal watch on
Everton opens talks with former Man Utd midfielder Fred in Premier League return
Club president tells Man Utd: Beto better option than Gyokeres