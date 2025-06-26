Everton, Man Utd alerted to relegation clause in Ndidi's Leicester contract

Manchester United are reviving past interest in Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

The Nigeria international is expected to be on the move from relegated Leicester this summer.

TalkSPORT says Ndidi has a relegation clause in his deal, which was only settled a year ago.

Tied to the Foxes to 2027, Ndidi can leave for a set fee of £9m thanks to the clause in the contract.

United are interested, though face competition from Everton and the Saudi Pro League for the midfielder. United have long been associated with Ndidi, 28, since his 2017 arrival at Leicester.