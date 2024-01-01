DONE DEAL: Wolves announce Podence sale to Al Shabab

Wolves have announced the sale of Daniel Podence to Al Shabab.

The Portugal winger leaves Wolves for the Saudi Pro League in a permanent transfer.

Podence ends a five-year association with Wolves.

The club's sporting director Matt Hobbs explained: I’ve got nothing but positive words to say about Danny. All my dealings with him have been easy, even when he was in a difficult place, and when people are like that, you want to look after them when it comes to moves.

“This is a life-changing opportunity for Danny and his family and one he leaves for with our best wishes. He’s a great guy and will always receive a warm welcome back to Molineux. Now, we wish him the best of luck at Al-Shabab.”