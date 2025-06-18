DONE DEAL: Real Betis sell Collado to Al-Shamal

Real Betis have sold Alex Collado to Al-Shamal.

The Qataris have signed the former Barcelona junior for a fee of €2m.

Attacking midfielder Collado moves to Al-Shamal after several loan spells in the Saudi Pro League. Barca will earn a percentage of the fee.

Collado spent two years in Saudi on-loan from Betis, first with Al-Okhdood, a team with which he played 34 official matches (33 in the Saudi Pro League and one in the King's Cup), scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Then in the season just ended, with Al-Kholood, he played 30 matches (29 in the Saudi Pro League and one in the King's Cup), scoring five goals and providing three assists.