Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid planning major sale to clear way for Mastantuono
Man United and Napoli chase Nottingham Forest star
LaLiga president Tebas: My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups!

DONE DEAL: Real Betis sell Collado to Al-Shamal

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Real Betis sell Collado to Al-Shamal
DONE DEAL: Real Betis sell Collado to Al-ShamalAl-Shamal/X.com
Real Betis have sold Alex Collado to Al-Shamal.

The Qataris have signed the former Barcelona junior for a fee of €2m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Attacking midfielder Collado moves to Al-Shamal after several loan spells in the Saudi Pro League. Barca will earn a percentage of the fee.

Collado spent two years in Saudi on-loan from Betis, first with Al-Okhdood, a team with which he played 34 official matches (33 in the Saudi Pro League and one in the King's Cup), scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Then in the season just ended, with Al-Kholood, he played 30 matches (29 in the Saudi Pro League and one in the King's Cup), scoring five goals and providing three assists. 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaLigaCollado AlexShamalBetisBarcelonaAl OkhdoodAl KholoodFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona chief Deco defends Roque signing
SPL option emerges for unsettled Barcelona defender Christensen
Barcelona have bid rejected for Liverpool winger Diaz as Al-Hilal prepare offer