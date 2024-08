DONE DEAL: Real Betis midfielder Collado joins Al-Kholood

Real Betis midfielder Alex Collado has returned to the Saudi Pro League.

After last season's loan with Al-Okhdood, the midfielder is now returning to the SPL with promoted Al-Kholood.

Advertisement Advertisement

Collado joins Al-Kholood on-loan for the season.

Last term with Al-Okhood, he scored four goals and three assists in 33 games in the Saudi Pro League.

Collado moved to Al-Okhood just days after signing for Real Betis from Barcelona last summer.