DONE DEAL: Pezzella leaves Real Betis to join Gallardo at River Plate

Former Real Betis defender German Pezzella has re-signed with River Plate.

The defender was released by Betis this summer and has now returned to former club River in Argentina.

Pezzella was an express request by new River coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Gallardo was rehired by River on Monday after his dismissal by Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad. He has replaced Martin Demichelis.

And within hours of his appointment, River were welcoming Pezzella's signing.