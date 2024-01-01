Real Betis defender Bartra: I still have a lot to give

Tribal Football
LaLiga
Real Betis defender Marc Bartra is delighted to be back and fully fit.

Bartra featured in yesterday's preseason friendly win against Al Ittihad.

The defender is back for the new campaign after ten months out injured.

"I still have a lot to give to Betis," said Bartra after the win.

"At first I saw a lot of negative things. There have been many hours of work, sometimes many hours of sacrifice and you don't always see the benefit at the moment.

"You don't see it for several months or weeks. But it is true that having already played and feeling healed, I see all this as a blessing for me. I feel strong mentally, I also know the physical aspect I want to give."

