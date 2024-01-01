DONE DEAL: New Saints star Young joins Al-Orobah

New Saints striker Brad Young has left European football for the Middle East this week.

The leading scorer in Welsh football, Young has departed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Orobah.

The 21-year-old led the Cymru Premier's golden boot race in 2023-2024, scoring 22 goals to help his team win the double.

Al-Orobah, based in Sakakah, are now a first division side in the Saudi Pro League.

Former Fulham and Hull midfielder Jean Michael Seri and Burnley forward Johann Berg Gudmundsson play for the club.

In addition, they have secured the loan signing of Kurt Zouma over the weekend from West Ham.