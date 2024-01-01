Tribal Football
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposal
Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports
Beckham Jr hangs up boots at Brentford

DONE DEAL? Chelsea sell Angelo to Al Nassr

DONE DEAL? Chelsea sell Angelo to Al Nassr
Chelsea willing to sell Angelo
Chelsea willing to sell AngeloAction Plus
Chelsea were closing the sale of Brazilian wonderkid Angelo Gabriel last night.

The Blues were pushing to move along the 19-year-old, who signed for the club in 2023.

He has been at BlueCo club Strasbourg, spending last term on loan in France.

The Evening Standard suggests that Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League were pushing for Gabriel before yesterday's deadline.

The latest is a deal was struck before the Saudi window shut.

Moving to Al-Nassr would give him a chance to play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.

Saudi Professional League Angelo Chelsea Premier League
