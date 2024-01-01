DONE DEAL? Chelsea sell Angelo to Al Nassr

Chelsea were closing the sale of Brazilian wonderkid Angelo Gabriel last night.

The Blues were pushing to move along the 19-year-old, who signed for the club in 2023.

He has been at BlueCo club Strasbourg, spending last term on loan in France.

The Evening Standard suggests that Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League were pushing for Gabriel before yesterday's deadline.

The latest is a deal was struck before the Saudi window shut.

Moving to Al-Nassr would give him a chance to play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.