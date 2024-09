DONE DEAL: Al Nassr splash out to land Chelsea winger Angelo

Al Nassr have signed Chelsea winger Angelo Gabriel in a permanent deal.

Angelo moves to Al Nassr for €23m, having penned a five-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club.

The 19 year-old joined Chelsea a year ago from Santos and spent last season on-loan with Strasbourg.

Chelsea hold a sell-on clause as part of the transfer.

Angelo becomes the 26th player to leave Chelsea this summer on loan or a permanent basis.