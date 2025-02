Al-Ittihad have signed Barcelona striker Unai Hernandez.

The young forward moves to the Saudi Pro League giants for €4.5m up front plus €500,000 in bonuses.

Fernandez has also signed a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad with the option for another two years.

The 20 year-old underwent a medical on Thursday and signed terms. He will be immediately available to Al-Ittihad coach Laurent Blanc.