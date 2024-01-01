Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

De Rossi: Roma without Dybala scares me

De Rossi: Roma without Dybala scares me
De Rossi: Roma without Dybala scares me
De Rossi: Roma without Dybala scares meAction Plus
AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi says if they lose Paulo Dybala this week, he will want to see a replacement signed.

Dybala is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari, De Rossi said: "I won't go back to this story again, I'm just saying that a Roma without Paulo would scare me. The team is numerically fine, if someone leaves, but if we manage to replace him with functional and strong players we will move forward with the players who arrive."

On Artem Dovbyk's debut, De Rossi added: "In the first half it wasn't an easy game for him, we didn't put him in the best conditions to express himself while in the second half he did much better.

"I have the feeling he'll score a lot of goals."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueSerie ADybala PauloDovbyk ArtemAS RomaCagliariFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
Roma coach De Rossi: Dybala? I won't tie up anyone here
Abraham makes clear Roma commitment after Dovbyk arrival