De Rossi: Roma without Dybala scares me

AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi says if they lose Paulo Dybala this week, he will want to see a replacement signed.

Dybala is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

And after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari, De Rossi said: "I won't go back to this story again, I'm just saying that a Roma without Paulo would scare me. The team is numerically fine, if someone leaves, but if we manage to replace him with functional and strong players we will move forward with the players who arrive."

On Artem Dovbyk's debut, De Rossi added: "In the first half it wasn't an easy game for him, we didn't put him in the best conditions to express himself while in the second half he did much better.

"I have the feeling he'll score a lot of goals."