Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Al-Ittihad look to sign Chelsea keeper Kepa this summer

Al-Ittihad look to sign Chelsea keeper Kepa this summer
Al-Ittihad look to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer
Al-Ittihad look to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga this summerTribal Football
Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have Kepa Arrizabalaga in their sights this summer.

The Chelsea goalkeeper, who was on loan at Real Madrid last season, is on the market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Athletico Paranaense's Bento is the first choice in that position for Al-Ittihad, per journalist Rudy Galetti.

Kepa is expected to return to Stamford Bridge if there is no deal to sell or loan him out.

However, Chelsea are eager to find suitors, as they do not see him as first team material.

The club’s record keeper signing never managed to develop the talent that he displayed as a youngster.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueArrizabalaga KepaAl IttihadChelseaReal MadridFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Chelsea set Kepa price
N'Golo Kante - version 2024: A flag-bearer for France - and also the Saudi Pro League