Al-Ittihad look to sign Chelsea keeper Kepa this summer

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have Kepa Arrizabalaga in their sights this summer.

The Chelsea goalkeeper, who was on loan at Real Madrid last season, is on the market.

Athletico Paranaense's Bento is the first choice in that position for Al-Ittihad, per journalist Rudy Galetti.

Kepa is expected to return to Stamford Bridge if there is no deal to sell or loan him out.

However, Chelsea are eager to find suitors, as they do not see him as first team material.

The club’s record keeper signing never managed to develop the talent that he displayed as a youngster.