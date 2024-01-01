Tribal Football
Chelsea set Kepa price
Chelsea are set to seek a fee of around £21 million for Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

The Spanish shot stopper spent the season on loan at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, he had a shaky start to life at Real and eventually was on the bench.

Per Sport, Real would not mind making a move for Kepa, but only for a very modest fee.

Chelsea have set a price tag that most teams may find too high for Kepa, who is not seen as first team material for a top team.

Real do have Thibaut Courtois fully fit and the Belgian will be their no.1 next season.

