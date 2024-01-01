Al Ittihad express interest in Chelsea keeper Kepa

Chelsea ace Kepa Arrizabalaga has the chance to leave the club - but only to the Saudi Pro League.

The Spanish shot stopper struggled during a loan spell at Real Madrid last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kepa was out of the Real side by the second half of the campaign, despite Thibaut Courtois only returning for the last few games.

According to Marca, the goalkeeper has a big offer from the Saudi league to join this summer.

Al-Ittihad are willing to pay the Spain international a mega salary to join them at age 29.

However, the shot stopper is not in a rush to leave Chelsea, as he wants to assess his options.