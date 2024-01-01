Canovi blasts Dybala over Al Qadsiah choice: Explain decision to your Roma fans!

Agent Dario Canovi says Paulo Dybala needs to explain to AS Roma fans why he wishes to leave.

The Argentina attacker has agreed terms with Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah, with the two clubs now thrashing out an agreement over a fee.

Canovi told TMW Radio: "I had no doubts that Dybala would accept the offer, there was a desire on both sides to interrupt this relationship. The Roma fans would have deserved to see the Argentine with (Matias) Soulé.

"We're talking about a man who leaves for money, but at Juve there have been some technical choices, it's just a vulgar affair of money, he should have the courage to tell the truth.

"For me it was Dybala who asked (coach Daniele) De Rossi not to play. You've made a life choice, so go in front of your fans who have always supported you and find the courage to tell it like it is."