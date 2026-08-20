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Cancelo speaks for the first time as a Barcelona player: It's my dream, I'm very happy

Cancelo speaks for the first time as a Barcelona player: It's my dream, I'm very happy
Cancelo speaks for the first time as a Barcelona player: It's my dream, I'm very happyJavier Borrego / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Joao Cancelo has officially signed for Barcelona this week as he revealed it was his dream move.

Cancelo has completed a free transfer to Barcelona from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, a move which he took a huge pay cut to make happen this month. 

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This will be the former Manchester City star’s third stint with the Catalans after two previous loan spells in 2023–24 and 2025–26 and he makes his return once more as Barcelona aim to retain their La Liga title. 

The Portugal international is expected to start the season as Hansi Flick’s first choice at left-back and could feature in the first clash of the season against Elche this Sunday. 

Speaking on the move, Cancelo said its a dream come true at 32 years old as he joins former City teammate Rodri who also signed for the side this week. 

"It's my dream. I'm where I want to be and I am very happy. I like the club, I identify with it. I feel loved here and I promise to give everything for this club. 

"I want to help achieve the targets at the end of the season", highlighted the defender. 

"Rodri is one of the best players I have ever played with. He brings a lot, is very good and I get on well with him. He will be a key part of our success.” 

Cancelo follows Rodri, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi who have also made their way to the Spanish giants who look stronger than ever heading into a fresh campaign where they are favourites to defend their title.

 

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Saudi Professional LeagueJoao CanceloRodriFlorian FlickBarcelonaManchester CityAl HilalFootball transfersLaLiga

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