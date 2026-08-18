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Barcelona new boy Rodri reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid move

Barcelona new boy Rodri reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid move
Barcelona new boy Rodri reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid moveCredit: FC Barcelona

Rodri has revelaed why he chose to join Barcelona over arch rivals Real Madrid this summer.

The 30-year-old is officially a new Barcelona player, becoming the latest player to just ship at Man City for a reported €76.5 million fee.

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Things could have been very different, however. Rodri’d most likely destination seemed to be Real Madrid before Barcelona came in a swooped him up from under their noses.

Speaking after being unveiled as a new Barcelona player, Rodri revealed it was his new club’s “understanding football and their values” that persuaded him to make the move.

"I would like to say that I am very happy to be here. It is a special day, an important new chapter in my career. It was a hard decision," Rodri explained. 

"First because of leaving City, they gave me everything and I was tremendously happy and I will always be grateful. I thank them for facilitating my exit. 

“Barcelona have always been a global benchmark for me, for their way of understanding football and their values. It is true that I had another proposal, but Barca were the first option and I told the board that."

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