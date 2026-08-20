Joao Cancelo waves to fans as he finally signs for Barcelona after unveilling was canceled

Barcelona are set to announce Joao Cancelo as their latest summer signing after he was denied an unveiling.

Cancelo returned to the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, appearing with Barcelona’s players ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy friendly against Egyptian side Al Ahly.

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The defender is still officially an Al Hilal player but is set to be announced this week after an incomplete registration prevented his official unveiling to the Barcelona crowd ahead of the clash earlier this week.

A video captured Cancelo as he stormed back to the dressing room while waiting to be presented to the Camp Nou crowd on Wednesday.

The former Manchester City star was visibly angry as he was already dressed in the new Barcelona kit and was sat waiting for the announcer to invite him on to the pitch.

Despite the drama, the 32 year old was captured on Thursday morning waving to fans as he arrived to sign his Barcelona contract.

An announcement is set for today and he will become the fifth recruit of the summer after Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Piseo and Rodri all penned deals with the club.

Cancelo is now back at Barcelona for a third spell and will be hoping to play a key role for Hansi Flick’s side in the 2026-27 season. He admitted earlier this month that he has made sacrifices for the move to happen as he makes a huge commitment to the side.

“I’m very happy, I’m very pleased to be here, I’m where I want to be. I trained separately for a week. I told Deco that either I came here or I’d spend a year there without playing, still getting paid.

“I gave up part of my salary, but it was either sign for Barça or nothing. It’s a very special club, I’m here to help and I hope to win many titles. We’re building a great team.”