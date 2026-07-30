Liam Delap reportedly has plenty of suitors despite a disappointing first season at Chelsea, with Xabi Alonso's side looking to get rid.

Delap, 23, joined Chelsea from relegated Ipswich last summer after the Stamford Bridge club activated the £30 million release clause in his contract.

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The striker seriously struggled to adapt to life at the club however, scoring just two goals in his 42 games across all competitions.

According to The I, despite his dismal form, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, and Everton are all interested in signing him.

Chelsea value Delap between £35m and £40m and are open to selling the striker as part of their major squad overhaul under Alonso.