Newcastle set Bruno Guimaraes return date as Arsenal exit remains blocked

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães remains on Arsenal's transfer radar ahead of a preseason return.

As the two clubs continue negotiations over a possible exit deal, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has admitted he cannot guarantee Guimarães will stay at St. James' Park, but he praised the Brazilian as a "brilliant player" amid fan fears of his mind being set on a departure.

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As per a report from talkSPORT, - and transfer expert Ben Jacobs - Guimarães has already agreed personal terms and Mikel Arteta is hopeful a £75M fee will be enough to encourage Newcastle to sell their star asset.

However, local outlet the Northern Echo claim Newcastle are unmoved by the rumours, and remain adamant that no talks have taken place with the defending Premier League champions.

The key date in the diary is July 31, where Newcastle have told Guimarães they expect him back in preseason training, as part of an agreement over an extended break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 28-year-old is then expected to travel with the squad for a training camp in La Manga at the weekend ahead of a friendly clash with Valencia on August 8th.

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