Bruno Guimaraes 'will not force' Newcastle exit to Arsenal

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães is at the centre of a growing transfer saga as Arsenal chase a deal for the Brazil international.

As Magpies fans await news on what happens next with their No.38, Eddie Howe has admitted he cannot guarantee Guimarães will stay at St. James' Park for the 2026/27 season, with the growing sense of a repeat of Alexander Isak's prolonged exit in 2025.

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Isak effectively went on strike in preseason to eventually secure a £125M move to Liverpool after weeks of fraught talks over his future on Tyneside.

If Guimarães is to move on in the coming weeks, Newcastle will demand a minimum fee of £75M, amid rumours of Newcastle not opening talks over a sale so far.

The 28-year-old is due back in preseason training in the coming days and he will fly out to Spain with the rest of the squad for an intense preparatory camp at the start of August.

Despite being keen on the move to Arsenal, reports from ESPN claim Guimarães is conscious of the upset Isak caused last summer, and he will not force an exit if Newcastle ultimately opt to reject Arsenal's advances and keep him at the club for at least another 12 months