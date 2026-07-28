Bayern Munich "love" Luis Diaz who wants to stay despite €22.5M wage offered by Al-Hilal

Luis Diaz is set to stay at Bayern Munich despite a big money offer from Al-Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian side are reportedly prepared to offer the Colombian winger a ludicrous annual salary in an effort to lure him to the Middle East this summer.

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Diaz, who picked up 26 goals and 17 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions in his first season with Bayern, is an undisputed start under manager Vincent Kompany who will be keen to hold on to him.

Bayern won the Bundesliga and made a deep Champions League run with Diaz teaming up with Harry Kane and Michael Olise in what was a deadly attack.

Despite the wage from Al-Hilal being tempting, journalist Florian Plettenburg revealed that Diaz is desperate to stay in Germany.

“Al Hilal have Luis Díaz on their shortlist and have gathered information about a potential move. Al Hilal also tried to sign him last summer and offered him a salary of up to €22.5 million net per year.

“However: Díaz wants to stay at FC Bayern and has already made that clear to the club. At this stage, he is not considering a transfer.

“Bayern also want to keep him. They love him. The club have no intention of negotiating with other clubs, have not set an asking price, and have not received any offers.”

Fresh from signing the Netherlands forward Crysencio Summerville in a transfer deal worth around £60M from West Ham, Al-Hilal are keen on bringing in another winger but it looks like that star will not be Diaz.

At the age of 29 and with only two years left on his contract at the time, Bayern likely won’t accept any offers for the Colombian this summer.