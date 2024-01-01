Benzema excited about Al-Ittihad season ahead; Blanc the key

Karim Benzema is excited about the coming season with Al-Ittihad.

After a difficult first season in the Saudi Pro League, the Real Madrid legend is fully committed for his second campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marca says Benzema is delighted with the appointment of former France coach Laurent Blanc as new Al-Ittihad boss.

The pair get along well and Benzema has long been an admirer of the former Barcelona defender.

He said last week: “I know what I have to do. That's why I'm preparing well, to be fit and be able to help my teammates and hopefully be able to win trophies this season.

"This is my goal and that of all my colleagues. There is football and fun. I'm doing well, I'm happy, content and eager to do great things with the team. We started the pre-season in the best possible way in terms of work, with new players, a new coach and, of course, with other prospects in terms of competition.

"Now we are working for the season, that's what counts. There is a lot of motivation to do things well, a good team is being created, stronger every day and I feel much better."