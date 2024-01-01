Tribal Football
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema: No team better than Real Madrid

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema can see Real Madrid winning the Champions League again this new season.

Benzema says his former club are clearly the best team in Europe.

He told Marca: "Yes yes, a spectacular season, very good. Real Madrid is always the best team in the world. Players pass, others come, but Real Madrid will always be at the top, at the very top. It is the best and they will continue to prove it.

"It is my team and I will always be by Real Madrid and my teammates. It's something logical. Real Madrid is Real Madrid, something unique.

"To this day I don't see another team that could be better than Real Madrid

"Some arrive and others leave. It is like that and it will always happen. It was the moment. Of course I look back and feel joy. Last season they gave a feeling of power, of good football and that is why they won the Champions League and the Liga. To this day I don't see another team that could be better than Real Madrid."

