Real Madrid great Benzema: Vinicius Jr deserves Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid great Benzema: Vinicius Jr deserves Ballon d'OrLaLiga
Real Madrid great Karim Benzema sees Vinicius Jr as destined to win the Ballon d'Or.

Benzema left Vini Jr and Real Madrid a year ago for Al-Ittihad.

He told Marca: "Ballon d'Or? I'm going to say Vini because he deserves it for his season and not only for what he has done this year, it is that in the previous one, he was also superior with his football and what he does with the ball. He is a boy, a complete footballer.

"He can win a game alone, of course with the help of his teammates, but he is very good when Real Madrid needs him and that is why I think he deserves it. He is always there and appears.

"For all that, my favourite is Vini."

