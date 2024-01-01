Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak attracting Saudi Pro League interest

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak attracting Saudi Pro League interest
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak attracting Saudi Pro League interest
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak attracting Saudi Pro League interestLaLiga
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is attracting Saudi Pro League interest.

And Okdiario says Atletico are willing to do business if such interest is firmed up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oblak has a deal to 2028 with Atletico worth €20m-a-year. Should the chance to sell at a decent fee arrive, Atletico will be prepared to part with the shot-stopper.

Atletico already have a replacement lined up in Valencia's Georgi Mamardashvili. But talks will only begin should Oblak be sold.

For his part, Mamardashvili would prefer staying in LaLiga if he departs Valencia this month.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaLigaOblak JanMamardashvili GiorgiAtl. MadridValenciaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle target Mamardashvili offers update on Valencia plans
Atletico Madrid move OFF for Valencia midfielder Guerra
Liverpool find Alisson replacement at Valencia as deal set to be made