Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak attracting Saudi Pro League interest

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is attracting Saudi Pro League interest.

And Okdiario says Atletico are willing to do business if such interest is firmed up.

Oblak has a deal to 2028 with Atletico worth €20m-a-year. Should the chance to sell at a decent fee arrive, Atletico will be prepared to part with the shot-stopper.

Atletico already have a replacement lined up in Valencia's Georgi Mamardashvili. But talks will only begin should Oblak be sold.

For his part, Mamardashvili would prefer staying in LaLiga if he departs Valencia this month.