Nunez posts and deletes critical post aimed at Liverpool boss Slot

Darwin Nunez has reportedly posted and then deleted a post critical of Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

The Uruguay striker is again being linked with a move away this summer after being blocked from joining Al-Nassr in January in a lucrative move.

The Daily Express says ahead of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham on Sunday, the deleted message, reportedly shared then quickly removed, stated: "No wonder I didn't play more, because the last game I started in the Premier League went well and suddenly.."

Following the post, Nunez also his X profile image, which saw him lose his blue verification tick.

It emerged this week that Benfica will be due £4m should he start one more game for Liverpool. It's been claimed the clause is reason why Nunez has been stuck on the bench for much of this year.