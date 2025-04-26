Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown
Maresca fully confident in Cabellero for Chelsea clash with Everton
Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona

Nunez posts and deletes critical post aimed at Liverpool boss Slot

Paul Vegas
Nunez posts and deletes critical post aimed at Liverpool boss Slot
Nunez posts and deletes critical post aimed at Liverpool boss SlotAction Plus
Darwin Nunez has reportedly posted and then deleted a post critical of Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

The Uruguay striker is again being linked with a move away this summer after being blocked from joining Al-Nassr in January in a lucrative move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Express says ahead of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham on Sunday, the deleted message, reportedly shared then quickly removed, stated: "No wonder I didn't play more, because the last game I started in the Premier League went well and suddenly.."

Following the post, Nunez also his X profile image, which saw him lose his blue verification tick.

It emerged this week that Benfica will be due £4m should he start one more game for Liverpool. It's been claimed the clause is reason why Nunez has been stuck on the bench for much of this year.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNunez DarwinLiverpoolAl NassrFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Saudi sports minister Al-Faisal: Salah embodies everything we want in the SPL
Slot makes clear Nunez situation at Liverpool
Ex-Man Utd scout insists Liverpool willing to sell senior attacking trio