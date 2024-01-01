Arsenal go for Boca Juniors midfielder Fernández

Arsenal are moving for Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernández.

Bolavip says Arsenal are eyeing the 22-year-old. The London giants are said to be looking for a new midfielder for next season.

Arsenal are currently considering making a bid for the Boca Juniors midfielder. Recently, he was also linked with Olympique Marseille and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah.

Fernández's contract with Boca Juniors runs through 2028.

The 22 year-old now feels ready to leave Boca for Europe this summer.