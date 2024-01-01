Tribal Football
Al-Oroboah step away from landing Real Madrid great Ramos
A move to the Saudi Pro League is back on for Sergio Ramos.

Off contract from Sevilla, the former Real Madrid captain is eager to play on this season.

Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri is reporting Al-Oroboah have been in touch and are now close to securing an agreement with Ramos.

The 38 year-old  is expected to sign a deal with Al-Orobah shortly. The SPL team also signed another Spaniard, Cristian Tello, this summer.

Ramos also held talks with Al Nassr at the end of last season, though couldn't reach terms.

