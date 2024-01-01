Tribal Football
Real Madrid try for Al Nassr defender Laporte - but set two conditions
Real Madrid are making a move for Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte.

AS says Real are keen to bring Laporte back to LaLiga for the new season, but there's two conditions to make this deal happen.

Firstly, Real do not intend to pay a fee for the Spain international, instead encouraging Laporte to secure a release from his contract with Al Nassr.

Secondly, Laporte will have to accept massive pay-cut to make the move. Laporte is currently on a salary of €27m with the Saudi Pro League club.

Laporte has a deal with Al Nassr to 2026.

