Ronaldo call his critics "rats" as he aims for 1000 career goals

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 901st career goal for Portugal and is aiming for 1000 before retirement despite his many critics.

Ronaldo remains one of the most decorated players in football history as he again challenges for the title with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The forward failed to score for Portugal at Euro 2024 which sparked critics to attack him, citing that his age and pace were off the mark despite his achievements.

Ronaldo dismissed any criticism as "rats" talking, insisting instead that "the world loves me”.

"People always take the worst part, not always the good part," he told Rio Ferdinand Presents. "But I'm not going to finish my career because two rats criticise me.

"The world loves me, the fans love me. This is my motivation to carry on playing football. People love me.

"No one is going to take my shine away because two people from TV that nobody knows criticise me."

Despite turning 39 this year, Ronaldo still has that 1000 career goal target in his head and has another 99 goals to go within the final years of his career.

"I give everything, I have given my body for 25 years to football ... I know that for two or three more years I can produce something good, but I after that I don't even want to think about that."

"You think I am going to cry (when I retire) with everything I have in my life? Well, maybe a little bit!"