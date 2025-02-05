Real Madrid legend Ronaldo: No-one better than me
Now with Al Nassr, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker has just turned 40 years of age.
He said on El Chiringuito: “Who’s the best goal scorer in history? It’s about numbers. Full stop. Who’s the player in history who’s scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I’m in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them.
“I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.
“One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete… I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”