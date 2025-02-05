Real Madrid legend Ronaldo: No-one better than me

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself the greatest player of all time.

Now with Al Nassr, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker has just turned 40 years of age.

He said on El Chiringuito: “Who’s the best goal scorer in history? It’s about numbers. Full stop. Who’s the player in history who’s scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I’m in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them.

“I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.

“One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete… I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”