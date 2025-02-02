Nunez upset with Liverpool blocking Al-Nassr talks

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is upset being blocked from talking to Al-Nassr this month.

Al-Nassr struck a deal for former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran on Friday for a fee rising to €80m.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Saudis only moved for Duran after being blocked by Liverpool in their push for Nunez earlier this month.

Al-Nassr had offered £70m for the striker, says The Sun, but Liverpool refused to do business.

And their stand has upset Uruguay international Nunez, who has been left frustrated over the lack of starting opportunities he's seen under Liverpool manager Arne Slot this season.