Spain coach De la Fuente defends going with Laporte over Barcelona veteran Martinez

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has defended ignoring Inigo Martinez for this week's squad selection.

For many, the Barcelona veteran is the form defender in the LaLiga. But he was overlooked by De la Fuente.

The coach said, "Others enter my plans. It is so, without slights. We think of other players."

De la Fuente chose to go with Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte ahead of Martinez.

He added. "He is a leader and premieres captaincy. He gives us a lot and in football he is one of the best centrals in the world in his position. For the team he adds a lot."