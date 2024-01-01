Al Nassr in talks with AC Milan coach Pioli

Tribal Football
Al Nassr are in contact with former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

While Luis Castro remains in charge, Al Nassr are in talks with Pioli about a move to the Saudi Pro League, says Gazzetta.it.

Castro's future seems sealed after the disappointing home draw achieved only in the 99th minute against Al-Ahli.

Meanwhile Pioli, despite being fired, is still tied to the Rossoneri with a contract that expires in 2025. If the negotiations with the Saudis were to go through, Pioli would have to terminate his contract - a prospect Milan would welcome.

Pioli has also been linked with Al-Ittihad in recent weeks.

