Rooney: Liverpool captain Van Dijk lazy - he's walking!

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney branded Virgil van Dijk as "lazy" during Liverpool's Champions League elimination at the hands of PSG last night.

Rooney insists Van Dijk was at fault for Ousmane Dembele's goal, which eventually saw PSG take the round 16 tie to penalties.

In his role as pundit, Rooney said: “This goal from Liverpool’s perspective is wrong in so many ways.

“They are trying to press the ball and Van Dijk gets lazy. If you keep your eye on Van Dijk, he’s walking and leaves a massive gap to Dembele. All he has to do is come across and cover Dembele because there is no other pass for Paris to get out and he doesn’t.

“Dembele gets it and he’s got a lot of space, gets the ball out wide and then (Ibrahima) Konate doesn’t switch on and then he reacts. Dembele makes a good run and gets a tap in.”

Goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma denied Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez in the shootout as PSG won 4-1.